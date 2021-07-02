Box首席执行官Aaron Levie：CIO推动重大数字化转型

https://www.zdnet.com/article/box-ceo-aaron-levie-cios-are-driving-significant-digital-transformation/

Aaron Levie是Box公司的首席执行官、联合创始人和主要魔术师，他在2005年与首席财务官兼联合创始人Dylan Smith一起创立了Box公司。Levie是Box产品和平台战略背后的规划者，Box产品和平台结合了安全内容协作的精华及适合当今人们工作方式的直观用户体验。Levie领导的Box公司担负的使命是，改变人们和企业的工作方式，令他们能够实现自身最大的抱负。

![box-aaron-levie-1-100848043-large.jpg]()![box-aaron-levie-1-100848043-large.jpg](https://www.zdnet.com/a/hub/i/2021/06/28/bba18abd-31d1-452a-b8f9-fe05456b7293/box-aaron-levie-1-100848043-large.jpg)

Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder of Box.

Box首席执行官及联合创始人Aaron Levie

Box is a content cloud company. Digital business transformation is powered by content. In order for companies to deliver value at the speed of need, they must develop a strong content management and collaboration capabilities. The new currencies in a digital and decentralized economy are speed, personalization, and intelligence. Today, 67% of Fortune 500 companies use Box to power their business transformation journey. Box had a huge role to play during the pandemic as people realized they needed to access their content from anywhere and from any device. To learn more about enterprise software and IT trends since the pandemic, Ray Wang, CEO and founder of a Silicon Valley-based advisory firm Constellation Research, and I invited Aaron Levie to our weekly show _DisrupTV_ _._ Here are the key takeaways from our conversation with Levie.

Box是一家内容云公司。内容驱动了数字化商业转型。任何公司为了能以需求速度提供价值就必须发展强大的内容管理和协作能力。数字化和去中心化经济里的新货币就是速度、个性化和智能。时下财富500强企业里67%的企业利用Box来推动自己的业务转型之旅。Box在大流行期间发挥了巨大作用，期间人们认识到了他们需要在任何地方和任何设备上访问他们的内容。为了进一步了解大流行以来的企业软件和IT趋势，硅谷咨询公司Constellation Research首席执行官兼创始人Ray Wang和笔者邀请Aaron Levie参加了我们每周的节目_DisrupTV，以下是我们与Levie谈话的要点。

企业领导必须采用数字优先和再创新的思维方式

The future, which is here now, is about working from anywhere, on any mobile device. Today's new IT architecture enables many to work from anywhere and the future of work and new business models. Levie has been talking about the importance of digital transformation for a decade. In 2015, he warned business leaders about real digital transformation by tweeting the following: "Adding software to a broken process doesn't make you digital. The biggest challenge is reimagining the process, not writing the software."

在未来（也就是现在），大家需要在任何地方和任何移动设备上工作。今天的新IT架构已经使得许多人能够从任何地方工作、做未来的工作以及在新的商业模式工作。Levie十年来都一直在谈数字化转型的重要性。他曾于2015年在推特上发布推文警告企业领导人要进行真正的数字化转型。推文表示，“只是将软件添加到一个破碎的流程里并不能做到数字化。最大的挑战是重新构造流程，而不是编写软件。”

Digital business transformation is about adopting a digital-first mindset and re-invention of new digitally-enabled processes and business models. Levie reminds us that in the past, digital did not fundamentally re-engineer the process or service that delivers a better stakeholder experience. Levie mentioned what Uber and Netflix and other digital natives companies have done to disrupt industries.

数字化业务转型是指采用数字优先的思维方式重新开创新的数字化流程和业务模式。Levie提醒我们，数字化过去并没有从根本上重新设计能提供更好的利益相关者体验的流程或服务。Levie提到Uber和Netflix以及其他数字原生公司颠覆了行业的做法。

了解需要完成的工作的重要性

The companies that thrived during the pandemic had previously re-engineered their business to be thinking about digital-first business models, including underlying processes. Levie referenced several industries, including life sciences and the tech sector, that thrived during the pandemic. Going forward, business leaders are going to be re-thinking fundamentally what businesses they are in, how do you re-engineer the underlying processes to get the most value to your stakeholders, and how software will serve as a major delivery method for a lot of that value. Box is a content cloud that enables all of these business processes to optimize how they manage and use unstructured content. Content is at the heart of digital transformation.

那些在大流行期间蓬勃发展的公司之前已经重新设计了他们的业务，考虑到了数字优先的商业模式，包括一些基本流程。Levie提到几个在大流行期间蓬勃发展的行业，包括生命科学和科技行业。展望未来，企业领导人将从根本上重新思考他们所从事的业务，例如，如何重新设计基础流程以做到获得对利益相关者的最大价值以及软件将如何作为大量价值的主要交付方式。Box是一个内容云，Box就是要使所有这些业务流程能够优化非结构化内容的管理和使用方式。内容是数字化转型的核心。

以用户为中心设计企业软件

A robust enterprise content strategy and lifecycle management have led to the expansion of the Box platform with several exciting and new acquisitions. Today Box offers security and compliance, workflow, collaboration, e-signature, IT admin and control, and integration solutions to other applications as its toolbox of offerings. Box has dramatically expanded its platform to deliver solutions covering the entire content lifecycle. Collaboration and intelligence around content is a major focus area for Box and its innovation roadmap. Box is delivering insights and analytics around content to accelerate decision velocity and value creation in real-time.

强有力的企业内容策略和生命周期管理使得Box平台能够得以扩展，Box进行了几次令人兴奋的新收购。Box现在的工具箱产品提供安全和合规性、工作流程、协作、电子签名、IT管理和控制以及与其他应用程序的整合解决方案。Box已经极大地扩展了旗下的平台，可以提供涵盖整个内容生命周期的各种解决方案。围绕内容的协作和智能是Box及其创新路线图的一个主要重点领域。Box也开始提供围绕内容的洞察力和分析，目的是加快决策速度和实时创造价值。

Enterprise software must be built for the user. Design for simplicity is another focus area for Box. Levie spoke to us about the consumerization of IT that started more than a decade ago. Enterprise software must be easy to use and intuitive. The design principles from the consumer space need to adopted in the enterprise. Box is hiring consumer designers for their enterprise software. Box is building simple software for the users, with incredible security, scale, and intelligence and power in the backend for the enterprise.

企业软件必须为用户而建。简洁的设计是Box的另一个重点领域。Levie向我们谈起十多年前开始的IT消费化。企业软件必须易于使用和直观。消费者领域的设计原则需要在企业里得到采用。Box正在为他们的企业软件雇了消费者设计师。Box正在努力为用户打造简单的软件，为企业的后端提供令人难以置信的安全性、规模、智能和力量。

人工智能驱动的内容云

Digital transformation is about re-invention of business models and the underlying value to your stakeholders. Box works with customers to reimagine their products and services in order to accelerate time to value. Levie reminds us of the 'jobs to be done' based on the theory from Clay Christensen. Levie referenced companies like Disney as a role model for a company that is reinventing itself to delight its customers.

数字化转型事关重新创造商业模式及重新创造对利益相关者的基本价值。Box与客户合作，重新构造他们的产品和服务，做到加快价值实现时间。Levie提到基于Clay Christensen理论的“待完成工作”。Levie说起诸如迪斯尼一类的榜样公司，这些公司正重塑自己以获取客户的欢心。

Levie also talked to us about Box's commitment to machine learning and AI. Box is building incredible telemetry about content usage and collaboration. Box is tracking events on content to ensure greater visibility into content usage and flow. Box is delivering content forensics to IT security teams so that they can better understand content usage profiles within the enterprise. Box analytics is helping organizations better secure, protect and share content within the enterprise and throughout the ecosystem.

Levie还在与我们的交谈里谈了Box在机器学习和人工智能方面的规划和发展。Box正在打造内容使用和协作的强大遥测技术。Box开始跟踪内容事件的工作，以确保对内容使用和流动的更大可见性。Box也开始向IT安全团队提供内容取证，以便他们能够更好地了解企业内的内容使用情况。Box的分析技术正在帮助企业在企业内部和整个生态系统中更好地保障、保护和分享内容。

All businesses run on content. Successful digital business transformation is all about improving delivery of value at the speed of need which is directly a function of how companies use content to improve decision velocity and execution excellence. Levie is a brilliant CEO and a technology visionary. I highly encourage you to follow him on Twitter at @levie and watch our entire conversation about the pace of digital transformation, importance of machine learning, and what we can expect in the future in terms of content management strategy and capabilities.

所有的业务均在内容上运行。成功的数字业务转型事关快速改善价值的交付，这直接关系到企业如何使用内容来提高决策速度和卓越执行力。Levie是一位杰出的首席执行官和具科技远见的人士。笔者强烈鼓励读者在Twitter上关注他（账号levie）及观看我们关于数字化转型步伐、机器学习的重要性以及我们在内容管理战略和能力方面的未来预期的整个谈话视频。