销售运营人员如何用科技提高客户透明度和生命周期价值

笔者上世纪九十年代中期开始从事银行业务，当时金融服务行业开始向零售商推行销售最佳实践。金融服务公司当时想创造一种销售文化，一洗此前的“呆板”形象。后来招聘模型（销售背景和财务背景的区别）变了，实体店位置换了（安装了咖啡吧和沙发），还开设了销售培训课程。

To keep a customer “sticky” to our bank, we were told to sell three to five products to a customer. Statistically, this was the right number of products that had been shown to make it harder for a customer to leave the bank. Additionally, customers were more likely to buy other products from the bank and thus mitigate attrition possibilities. Recent data continues to support this strategy:

为了让客户“粘上”我们的银行，我们被告知要向客户出售三到五种产品。从统计学上讲，这个数字是个正确的产品个数，数据显示，产品到了这个数字后客户就很难离开银行了。另外，客户也更有可能从同一家银行购买其他产品，因而可以减少出现损耗的可能性。最近的数据仍然支持这种策略：

* According to the XM Institute, loyal customers are five times as likely to repurchase, five times as likely to forgive, four times as likely to refer and seven times as likely to try a new offering. Additionally, increasing customer retention by 5% can increase profits by between 25% to 95%.

根据XM Institute的数据，忠诚的客户再购买的可能性达五倍之高，原谅的可能性为五倍，转介的可能性为四倍，尝试新产品的可能性为七倍。此外，客户保留率提高5%后可以令利润提高25%至95%。

* According to the CallMiner Churn Index 2020, US companies lose 6.8 billion per year due to avoidable consumer switching.

根据CallMiner Churn Index 2020的数据， 由于消费者跳槽每年的损失达1368亿美元，美国公司可以避免这个损失。

_Technology and customer relationship transparency_

技术和客户关系的透明度

New technologies have enabled organizations to gain a complete picture of human and non-human interactions, driving an improved understanding of customers (customer relationship transparency). The customer insights that organizations can glean, via technology versus human interactions, have continued to increase customer relationship transparency. Resulting transparency arms sales operations and reps with greater insights. These insights equip sales operations teams with the data and information needed to automate administrative activities, like when a rep sends an email to a client. This also allows sales reps to focus their attention on the human interactions of the sales cycle, thus differentiating themselves, their organisation, and their solutions.

新科技令一众组织可以全面了解人与物之间的互动，增进了对客户的了解（客户关系透明性）。而组织又可以通过科技与人类的交互收集客户见解，进一步增加客户关系的透明度。由此产生的透明度可以令销售运营及销售代理人员获得更深刻的见解。同时这些见解则为销售运营团队提供了自动化管理活动所需的数据和信息，例如在销售代理向客户发电子邮件时。这也使得销售代理可以将注意力集中在销售周期的人际互动上，从而令自己、组织和解决方案脱颖而出。

So, the question becomes, how can we use technology to increase customer value and retention?

那么问题就成了，我们如何使用科技达到增加客户价值和保留率的目的呢？答案在下面：

* **Leverage customer survey insights.** By automatically deploying customer surveys like Net Promoter Score and other loyalty surveys, sales operations can analyze the results and correlate scores with the likelihood to buy additional products or determine the right time to ask for a referral. Equipped with this knowledge, automated prompts can be sent to sales reps to notify them that the timing is right to act.

利用客户调查的洞察力：销售运营可以进行自动部署客户调查（例如Net Promoter Score和其他忠诚度调查工具），再分析得到的结果得出分数与购买其他产品的可能性的相关性，或是确定合适的时间向客户提转介的事。而具备了这些资料后，还可以自动向销售代理发出提示，通知他们采取行动的正确时机。

* **Increase retention through adoption/utilization analysis.** By leveraging AI, sales operations can set thresholds regarding low, medium, and high adoption or utilization rates. These rates can then be associated with retention/attrition rates. Alerts can be automatically pushed out to sales reps to alert them of these rates so that reps can take the appropriate actions (e.g., create engagement, renewal, retention plans).

利用采用/使用率分析增加保留率：销售运营可以利用人工智能设置采用率或利用率都低端、中端和高端阈值。再将这些比率阈值与保留/损耗率关联起来。有关阈值的警报可以自动发送给销售代理，提醒他们阈值的出现，销售代理因此可以采取适当的措施（例如制定参与、续约、保留计划）。

* **Increase customer lifetime value.** By leveraging technology to analyze how long a customer has been a client, how many products they’ve purchased and what their annual year-over year spend is, insights can be quantified, and organizational value assigned. These thresholds can then be correlated with certain sales activities to drive retention or growth strategies by the sales rep.

提高客户生命周期价值：利用科技术分析客户开户多久了、购买了多少产品以及他们的年度支出是多少，进而可以量化见解以及分配相应的组织价值。上述的阈值还可以与一些销售活动一起进行相关性分析，达到推动销售代理的保留或增长策略的目的。

When sales operations understand and leverage technology to improve customer insights from both the human and non-human interactions within the sales cycle, the overall lifetime value of the customer increases through better customer relationship transparency.

销售运营人员了解并利用了科技就可以改善销售周期内人与人之间的互动所产生的客户洞察力，更好的客户关系透明度将增加客户的整个生命周期价值。