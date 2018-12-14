音乐产业影响者辩论区块链对2019年业务的影响

埃森哲咨询公司在其网站最近的一篇文章中表示，“随着区块链的出现，每个行业里的每个公司都必须重新评估自己在价值链中的角色——音乐行业则再次成为领先者。

至顶网CIO与应用频道 12月14日 编译：埃森哲咨询公司在其网站最近的一篇文章中表示，“随着区块链的出现，每个行业里的每个公司都必须重新评估自己在价值链中的角色——音乐行业则再次成为领先者。”事实上，在涉及新兴技术崛起时，音乐行业一直处于前沿。这种模式会看起来会持续下去。由于区块链技术的前景看好，围绕音乐行业的预期大规模颠覆的发展将建立于变革之上，变革可能彻底改变音乐的各个领域，从追踪版税支付到舞台全新看门人的兴起。音乐行业的几个主要参与者日前对2019年音乐行业的业务做出了预测，有些预测之间则形成鲜明的对比。

Explains Alan Goodman, part of the founding team at MTV and current Chief Brand Leviator at blockchain payment solutions company Aeryus, "Thanks to MTV there was a whole new eco-system around music. We didn’t just see video making as something that propelled musicians. Musicians were suddenly at the fulcrum of new businesses, and new ways of thinking about business."

Alan Goodman是MTV创始团队的一员，也是区块链支付解决方案公司Aeryus的现任首席品牌推广官（Chief Brand Leviator）。他是这样解释的，“由于有了MTV的全新音乐生态系统，我们不仅仅可以用视频推动音乐家的发展，音乐家一下子成为新业务和思考商业新方式的支点。“

He continues, "More recently, we’ve seen how musicians who understand community building can control their own destinies by conquering social media, crowdfunding and digital channel creation. But blockchain will have a massive impact on how we do business in music because of the revolutionary decentralized infrastructure."

他接着表示，“我们最近已经看到那些了解社区建设的音乐家是如何通过征服社交媒体、众筹和数字频道创作来控制自己命运的。而区块链因其革命性的分散式基础架构将对我们如何开展音乐业务产生巨大影响。“

Goodman says that during 2019 there will be much greater discussion around the control that blockchain technology provides and the ability to be fairly paid fairly an environment that prevents fraud, theft, and pirating. "The biggest discussions will be around copyright, as well," he adds.

Goodman表示， 2019年里围绕区块链技术将会有更多的讨论，涉及到区块链技术提供的控制以及公平支付、防止欺诈、盗窃和盗版的功能。他还补充表示，“最多的讨论也将是围绕着版权的讨论。”

But Adrian Miller, CEO of Xyion and architect behind recording artist Anderson Paak who has [sold millions of records independently](https://www.forbes.com/sites/shawnsetaro/2016/02/18/adrian- miller-anderson-paak/#76656e00761d), is not actually convinced about any of the hype around blockchain and sees very little change during 2019.

Anderson Paak是Xyion的首席执行官，他也是独立销售了数百万张唱片的艺人Adrian Miller身后的策划师。Paak则并不是那么相信关于区块链的任何炒作，他觉得2019年不会有太大变化。